Safe Haven Market Capitalization Reaches $42.71 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and $7.17 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $820.06 or 0.01270276 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

