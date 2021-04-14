Federated Hermes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,649,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,902,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $38,657,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

