TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.91 Per Share

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 109.39 ($1.43) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a 1 year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.85.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
