TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.91 Per Share

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 109.39 ($1.43) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a 1 year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.85.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

