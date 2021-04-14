Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0247 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

