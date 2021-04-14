Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

AOD opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

