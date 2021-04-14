Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.