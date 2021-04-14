Liberum Capital Increases Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 2,090

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,527.50 ($19.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,375.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,442.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

