Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,878 ($24.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,553.60 ($20.30).

GYS opened at GBX 1,903 ($24.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,668.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.53. Gamesys Group has a 52 week low of GBX 746 ($9.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

