Standard Bank Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4508 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Standard Bank Group stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.
About Standard Bank Group
