Standard Bank Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4508 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Standard Bank Group stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

