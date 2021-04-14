Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $571,000 Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 286,989 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 44,778 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 149,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

