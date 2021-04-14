Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

