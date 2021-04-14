Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 35,873 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.28% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

