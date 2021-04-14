Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,406 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,630,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

