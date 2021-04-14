Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.20% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

