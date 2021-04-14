DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,056,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

