Wedbush Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

TWTR stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,333,537 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

