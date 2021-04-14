Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.