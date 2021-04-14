Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $63,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

