IMAX Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

