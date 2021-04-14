DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $60,911,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

