Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.58 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.