Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

AIMC stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

