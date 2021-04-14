DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

