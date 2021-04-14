Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,367 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

KEY stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.