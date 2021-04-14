Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.23 Million Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Callaway Golf worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.