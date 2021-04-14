Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $134.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

