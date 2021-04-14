Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Waters worth $30,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Waters by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $128,787,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $307.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

