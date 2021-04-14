Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,766 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,766 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average of $224.45. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $166.11 and a 1 year high of $259.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

