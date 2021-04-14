Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Assurant were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

