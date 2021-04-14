Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in DISH Network by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,006,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 209,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $4,675,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $11,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

