Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of StoneCo Put Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 36,644 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 854% compared to the typical volume of 3,841 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

