Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 1,460.0% in March

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.