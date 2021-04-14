Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Increases By 1,325.5%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 1,325.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akbank T.A.S. has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

