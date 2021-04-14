Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 1,257.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SIBE stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Sibling Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Sibling Group
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Sibling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.