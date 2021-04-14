Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.61

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 1222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

