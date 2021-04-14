Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,988,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

