Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

