TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $58.18 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $58.18 million and approximately $92,688.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00272462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.17 or 0.00731375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,979.26 or 0.99312920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.97 or 0.00845933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 65,920,036,610 coins and its circulating supply is 65,919,307,501 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.