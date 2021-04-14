LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.33

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.33 and last traded at $140.99, with a volume of 90624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.76.

LVMUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

