Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.40

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

