Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

