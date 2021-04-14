CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

