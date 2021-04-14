CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
