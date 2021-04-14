Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AR stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.01 million and a P/E ratio of 34.21. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.