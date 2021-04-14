Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $988.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys reported sales of $861.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $261.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

