VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

