Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

