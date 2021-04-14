Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pentair were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

