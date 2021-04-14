Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,300 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

