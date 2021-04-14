Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Semtech were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,509,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

