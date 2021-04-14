iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,004,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78.

